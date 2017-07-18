Knights phenom called up to big leagues

Jul 9, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; World infielder Yoan Moncada (10) at bat in the first inning during the 2017 MLB Futures Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

CHARLOTTE - It was fun, Yoan.

Charlotte Knights 2B Yoan Moncada, the top prospect in baseball, is on his way to the big league's Chicago White Sox.

The #WhiteSox now calling up Yoan Moncada — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

Chicago's much-anticipated promotion of the Cuban pheon was reported late Tuesday night.

Moncada hit .285 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 79 games with Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox.

The 22-year-old was traded in the offseason from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Chris Sale.

Moncada burst on to the baseball scene in March 2015, when as a 19-year-old he inked a $31.5 million deal with Boston, a record for an international amateur free agent under 23 years old.

