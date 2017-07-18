Knights phenom called up to big leagues

CHARLOTTE - It was fun, Yoan.
Charlotte Knights 2B Yoan Moncada, the top prospect in baseball, is on his way to the big league's Chicago White Sox.
The #WhiteSox now calling up Yoan Moncada— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017
Chicago's much-anticipated promotion of the Cuban pheon was reported late Tuesday night.
Moncada hit .285 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 79 games with Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox.
The 22-year-old was traded in the offseason from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Chris Sale.
Moncada burst on to the baseball scene in March 2015, when as a 19-year-old he inked a $31.5 million deal with Boston, a record for an international amateur free agent under 23 years old.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs