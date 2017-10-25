Kuechly practices, still in protocol

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) talks with outside linebacker Shaq Green-Thompson (54) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- It's always a good sign when an injured player is at practice, but so far Luke Kuechly is still not totally in the clear.

The Panthers Pro-Bowl linebacker dressed out and participated in the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, but the Panthers have not announced any updates about him progressing out of the concussion protocol.

Kuechly met with an independent doctor Monday, a requirement to be cleared from the concussion protocol. He has been in the protocol since October 12th after a hit against Philadelphia in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

Another good sign for the Panthers defense Wednesday was Kurt Coleman once again participating in practice. Coleman was limited last week at practice and questionable for last Sunday's game after suffering and MCL sprain, but according to the team he wasn't ready for the game against Chicago.

The Panthers also added to their roster Wednesday to help provide some insurance for Graham Gano who was added to the injury report last Friday for knee soreness. Carolina signed kicker Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad. Both Aguayo and Gano were at practice Wednesday, although Gano was in sweat pants and tennis shoes.

A full list of other injury updates and statuses for the portion of practice open to media is below:

PRACTICED

Luke Kuechly

Kurt Coleman

Trai Turner (injured knee Sunday vs. Chicago)

DID NOT PRACTICE

Ryan Kalil (left Sunday's game vs. Chicago with more neck/shoulder issues)

Ed Dickson

Fozzy Whittaker (ankle)

Julius Peppers (unknown)

John Theus (concussion)

TBD

Graham Gano

