Kuechly remains in concussion protocol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Luke Kuechly was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol during Thursday night's game against Philadelphia.
The announcement led everyone to believe Kuechly had suffered his third known concussion in three seasons.
On Sunday, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Panthers do not believe the star linebacker suffered a concussion. To add to the confusion, the Panthers said Kuechly remains in the protocol.
So the question is, if a player is in the protocol, does that mean he for sure suffered a concussion?
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, speaking generally and not about any particular player, said in an email: "These types of injuries are an evolving process with evaluations conducted at multiple times. Medical personnel are always going to be cautious and they will place a player in the concussion protocol if they believe it is in the best interest of the player."
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs