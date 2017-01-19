Lincolnton's Surratt shines as two-sport star

LINCOLNTON, N.C. - Get him the ball, and let him do the rest. In three years at East Lincoln, and his senior year at Lincolnton Sage Surratt racked up state records in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. A smart guy, he gives the credit to his family.

“My parents have instilled in us this discipline, where you just work non-stop,” Surratt said. “I’m starting to see the results pay off for me.”

Pay off in the form of a scholarship to play wide receiver at Wake Forest. His older brother Chazz Surratt plays quarterback at UNC.

“He’s been there from the beginning,” Surratt said. “So he’s always pushed me, and I pushed him. We always pushed each other to be greater.”

Although Surratt just committed to the Demon Deacons to play football, his high school basketball coach, Bob Cowie, believes he’s just as capable of playing ACC hoops.

“I think that he’s an ACC basketball player myself,” Cowie said. “The intangibles, the toughness, and the skill.”

Those are all great things, but Cowie says Surratt’s leadership may be his best quality.

“He has the ‘it’ factor,” Cowie said. “He just has it.”

Lincolnton is 10-1 on the season, and just lots its first game last week.

“It didn’t take him long after we lost that game, to take charge as a leader and have a meeting with the team,” Cowie said.

Named the AP offensive player of the year in football, Surratt has a chance to be the first athlete in state history to win the award in football and basketball. For the season, he’s averaging 35 points per game.

“I haven’t really thought about it, because I’ve done it my whole life,” Surratt said. “It feels good that people think that way.”

