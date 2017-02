Mallard Creek and Providence Day grabbed big rivalry wins on Tuesday night.

The Mallard Creek Mavs defeated the Vance Cougars, 76-69, highlighted by a huge jam from Jordan Campbell.

At Providence Day, the Chargers battled Charlotte Christian to a 65-62 victory.

Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz teamed up to help PDS to another impressive win.

