Mallard Creek's Lawrence turning heads

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek

After playing her freshman season at Vance, Dazia Lawrence knew if she wanted to reach her goals a change had to be made.

“We want a ring,” Lawrence said. “So we noticed Mallard Creek had the team. So we just decided, we were going to make the move.”

Dazia and her sister, junior Alahna Smith, transferred. The coaches at Mallard Creek thought it was too good to be true.

“They said, ‘we’re not going to believe it until we see them in the classroom on the first day of school.’” Lawrence said.

Fast forward to the present, the Mavericks have not lost a game with their sophomore point guard leading the way.

“She was willing to sacrifice whatever she needed to do to help us win,” Mallard Creek assistant coach Kerry Sargent said. “That’s obvious by our record.”

On a more talented team this season, Lawrence has seen her points per game dip from 21 to 17. But like a true point guard, she’s worried with team results not individual stats.

“My least concern is with my points,” Lawrence said. “If we’re winning that’s the only think I’m worried about.”

Short-term the goal is to complete the undefeated season and win a state championship. Long-term Lawrence wants to play for the Tar Heels. Her coaches think that’s well within her reach.

“She could be one of the best to ever play at Mallard Creek,” Sargent said.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” Lawrence said. “It’s just a blessing honestly. It’s just, I don’t know. It’s just a great feeling.”

Copyright 2017 WCNC