McCaffrey impressing Panthers at camp

SPARTANBURG, SC -- Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey hasn't addressed the media in training camp yet, but there's plenty of talk about the first-round pick.

The running back, who can also line up as a receiver, has impressed his teammates and coaches with his quick moves, and his veteran-like approach to the game.

Here's what some Panthers are saying about McCaffrey.

Fozzy Whittaker, RB

As soon as he took the field for the first time in minicamp, I knew that he was a special player. I've already learned some of the ways he runs routes. Excellent. Amazing. I've already taken a couple of things from him. I don't know how he does it. It's crazy some of the things he does. I feel like there's only a few backs in the league that can run a compelx route tree like the one he's doing.

Jonathan Stewart, RB

He's pretty unstoppable as far as coming out of the backfield running routes. I can tell you right now there's not going to be anybody in this league that can cover him one-on-one. He's a special player. His preparation is like a vet. His approach to the game, his focus, is a 10.

Asked about his open field move: "Deadly."

James Bradberry, CB

He's quick. He's a lot bigger than he was in OTA's. I think he's going to make a lot of plays for us. I saw him make a move on Luke (Kuechly). He made a pretty sharp cut. It made me do a little 'ooh, ahh.'

Luke Kuechly, LB

He has a skillset that's unique. He's got a route tree. He can run all kind of different routes. You have to know where he is. They've done a good job of putting him in different areas on the field and letting him do his thing.

Ron Rivera, Head Coach

Guys come up and say 'he's going to be really special coach.' I think we're all excited about who he's going to be for us. I think his first move is to set you up and where he goes from there is up to him. He's natural at what he does. He works very hard at it. I think that's why he can be a very good player in this league.

