Alex Bowman to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports

(Photo: Jerome Miron-USA)

CONCORD, N.C. – Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Alex Bowman will replace the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2018.

“Ever since I was a kid, racing is all I’ve wanted to do,” Bowman said. “I’ve had so many people believe in me along the way. My family has sacrificed a lot and always been behind me. I would never have this chance without the support of Dale and everyone involved with the No. 88 team. To be part of Hendrick Motorsports and for Mr. Hendrick to have this confidence in me, it’s just amazing.

“The No. 88 team is such a great group of people. I know we can pick up where we left off last year, and I truly believe we can win races and contend for a championship. I’m excited to build on the relationship with Nationwide and all of our partners. It means the world that they have faith in me, and I’m thankful to have them on my side. Now I just want to go win.”

This is a dream come true! #NASCAR

The 24-year-old drove the No. 88 in relief for Earnhardt last season as he recovered from a concussion. Bowman’s debut with Hendrick came at last July’s New Hampshire race, and the Arizona native went on to record three top-10 finishes and one pole award at Phoenix, where he led a race-high 194 laps before finishing sixth.

Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his approval with Hendrick choosing Bowman, saying he's worked hard for the opportunity. Following the 2016 season, Bowman remained with the organization in a research & development role, as well as serving as a simulation driver.

He's worked so hard for this opportunity. A huge thanks to the @nationwide88 fans for supporting Alex. 2018 is going the be exciting. https://t.co/CQFY0M7NRM — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

Nationwide Insurance will remain with the team in 2018, serving as Bowman’s primary backer for 19 races. Axalta will also stay at Hendrick Motorsports, committing to 15 races with Bowman and the No. 88.

