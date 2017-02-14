Charges dropped in NASCAR driver's assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Longtime NASCAR driver Mike Wallace and his daughter were attacked by three men after a concert in June last year, and now, at the request of the victims, all of the charges have been dropped.

Wallace and his family were leaving a Rascal Flatts concert at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion when the attack occurred, according to Mike Wallace’s brother, Kenny Wallace.

“Mike was talking to one of the three men and then, out of nowhere, one came after Mike like a crazy man,” Kenny Wallace, also a retired NASCAR driver, told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday. “Mike was knocked out completely cold. While he was on the ground they continued to beat on him, kicking him in the face.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested three men in connection with the incident: Paul Lucas, 29, Nathan Lucas, 22 and Randolph Mangum, 24. Each were charged with simple assault.

According to court documents obtained by NBC Charlotte, the charges were dismissed on Friday at the request of the victims.

It's unclear what prompted the victims to drop the charges, however, the first trial in connection to this case ended in a mistrial, after the judge held two witnesses in contempt of court for violating a sequestration order.

Mike Wallace received several stitches in his mouth and had a tooth dislodged. His daughter, Lindsay Van Wingerden also suffered minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Wallace, who started 197 Sprint Cup starts over a 22-year career, hasn't competed in a NASCAR event since he underwent triple bypass heart surgery in April 2015.

Mike Wallace case dismissal by ElizabethRiebe-Thomas on Scribd

