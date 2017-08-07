Kasey Kahne out at Hendrick Motorsports after 2017

15. Kasey Kahne, 2,234 (Photo: Andrew Weber, USA TODAY Sports)

CONCORD, N.C. – Kasey Kahne's run at Hendrick Motorsports will come to an end after 2017, the team announced Monday.

In a press release, Hendrick officials said that Kahne has been relieved of the final year of his contract as driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish this season as strong as we can.”

The 37-year-old Enumclaw, Washington native has won six races since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2012, including this year’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. He was originally signed by Hendrick in 2010, nearly a full two years before he ever made his debut at Daytona in February 2012.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” said Kahne. “We won six races together and I’m coming off one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs.”

Hendrick Motorsports did not announce Kahne’s replacement and said it will release its 2018 plans at a later date. Kahne currently sits 19th in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points and is qualified for the playoffs by virtue of his win at Indianapolis.

