Martin Truex Jr.'s girlfriend tweets from hospital after cancer surgery

Some viewers may have noticed someone was missing from Martin Truex Jr.'s victory lane celebration Saturday night.

Longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex — a mainstay on the close-knit Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit and always visible on his pit box or with him in victory lane — was not there to help Truex celebrate his third win of the season.

She instead tweeted her congratulations from a hospital bed, where she is recovering from surgery for a recurrence of cancer.

"Family selfie from my hospital room!!! Wahoo!!! GO MTJ!! #NeverGiveUp," Pollex wrote.

Family selfie from my hospital room!!! Wahoo!!! GO MTJ!! 🏁🏁🏁🙌👍👏👏👏👏 #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/gAS1PDU3vb — Sherry Pollex (@SherryPollex) July 9, 2017

This sparked a flurry of tweets, which prompted this reply from Pollex:

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I'll be back at the track soon #ovariancancer #NeverGiveUp"

Thank you for all the well wishes. I'll be back at the track soon 💪💪💪#ovariancancer #NeverGiveUp 💙 — Sherry Pollex (@SherryPollex) July 9, 2017

Pollex was diagnosed with Stage III ovarian cancer in August 2014. She had surgery and underwent chemotherapy. In January 2016, she rang the bell to celebrate completing her chemotherapy regimen.

On the track, Truex is having a career year.

He won his 10th career Cup race Saturday and — with 26 playoff points, 10 more than his closest competitor — is a favorite to finally win his first Cup championship.

Truex and Pollex have been together for more than a decade.

“I got to say hi to Sherry back home. She didn’t make it this weekend, so ‘I love you babe,’ ' Truex said.

