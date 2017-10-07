WCNC
Close

New start time announced for Sunday's Bank of America 500

WCNC 1:45 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR announced changes to its schedule for Saturday's events at Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as Sunday's big race.

Both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices -- originally scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- and NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying -- initially set to start at 12:05 p.m. --  were canceled due to weather.

Sunday's Bank of America 500 will start at the new time of 1 p.m. due to "potential weather issues," NASCAR said on its website.

Click here for the updated schedule.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories