New start time announced for Sunday's Bank of America 500

Sprint Cup Series driver Ryan Newman (31) leads Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Sprint Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth (20) during the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR announced changes to its schedule for Saturday's events at Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as Sunday's big race.

Both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices -- originally scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- and NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying -- initially set to start at 12:05 p.m. -- were canceled due to weather.

Sunday's Bank of America 500 will start at the new time of 1 p.m. due to "potential weather issues," NASCAR said on its website.

