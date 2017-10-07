New start time announced for Sunday's Bank of America 500

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR announced changes to its schedule for Saturday's events at Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as Sunday's big race.
Both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices -- originally scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- and NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying -- initially set to start at 12:05 p.m. -- were canceled due to weather.
Sunday's Bank of America 500 will start at the new time of 1 p.m. due to "potential weather issues," NASCAR said on its website.
Click here for the updated schedule.
