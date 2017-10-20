Truex Jr. wins pole for Kansas playoff race

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) celebrates with pit crew members after seeing that he's won the pole position during qualifying for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. (Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. continued his winning ways at Kansas Speedway on Friday night by capturing the pole for this weekend's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series playoff elimination race.



Truex was already assured of advancing to the round of eight after his win at Charlotte, but he now heads into Sunday's race looking for his fourth straight victory on a 1 1/2-mile track.



He also earned the crucial first pit stall for next week's race at Martinsville.



Truex was followed by playoff contenders Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch was eighth, Jamie McMurray was ninth and Brad Keselowski was 11th after winning last week at Talladega to punch his ticket to the next round.



Jimmie Johnson will start 13th, followed by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the only driver who failed to advance from the first round and qualified 25th.

