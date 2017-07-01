Curry, Warriors agree on record $201M contract

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (USA TODAY) -- Stephen Curry agreed to terms with the Golden State Warriors on what amounts to the richest deal in NBA history, according to his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon.

The five-year deal is worth $201 million with no options.

Curry was finally able to cash in after playing on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. He had previously been on a four-year, $44 million contract.

Curry, a two-time champion, is the first player to agree on a deal worth more than $200 million.

The two-time MVP averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds this past season. He also led the NBA with 324 made three-pointers throughout the regular season as the Warriors eventually won the title.

