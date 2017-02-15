Get your very own Cam Newton Hornets bobblehead

(Photo: Charlotte Hornets)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Super Cam is making his “official” Buzz City debut.

The Charlotte Hornets announced Monday that they will honor former NFL MVP Cam Newton with his very own Buzz City bobblehead.

The Hornets will be giving away Cam Newton 'Buzz City' bobbleheads to the first 15,000 fans in attendance to their March 18 game against Washington. (Photo: Charlotte Hornets)

Newton, who has been spotted courtside at a number of Hornets games, hasn't said if he'll be in attendance at the game honoring him.

But we're guessing this is how he felt when told about the news.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance for the Hornets’ March 18 game against the Washington Wizards will receive one of the limited bobbleheads, complete with Cam striking his patented Superman pose in a Hornets football uniform.

🔥GIVEAWAY NIGHT🔥



Cam Newton #BuzzCity Bobblehead given to the first 15,000 fans at the game on 3/18



Details: https://t.co/wdQhlht0sS pic.twitter.com/qQe38PWmSL — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 13, 2017

“We have long said that Buzz City is a celebration of all things Charlotte, and Cam is certainly one of the city’s most recognizable figures,” said Hornets President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to thanking him for his significant contributions to our city and his support of the Hornets."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets at Time Warner Cable Arena. Warriors win 116-99. (Photo: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (C) talks with former NFL player Brandon Spikes (R) after the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Time Warner Cable Arena. The Cavaliers won 95-90. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

The bobblehead giveaway is a result of the success of the team's Starting Lineup figurine giveaway, which has included NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and Nic Batum.

