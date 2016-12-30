Honor Guard turned away from Hornets game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's all the buzz around Buzz City: security reportedly kept a group out of the Hornets game if they didn't turn in their guns; that group happened to be the North Carolina Highway Patrol Honor Guard.

Sgt. Henry Dorty tells NBC Charlotte he and other members of the Honor Guard were in full uniform when they arrived at Spectrum Center Thursday night ahead of the Hornets-Heat game.

Dorty says the Honor Guard has presented colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance at the arena many times before. However, this time, he says they were told to check their weapons at the door if they wanted to come inside.

Dorty says they refused, but the arena's new head of security didn't budge. The stalemate ended with the troopers leaving.

The NBA does have rules barring anyone from entering arenas with weapons if they are not acting in a security capacity. However, Dorty says CMPD officers would escort them in to carry out their Honor Guard duties.

He doesn't believe the new head of security was aware of this practice. While he says the whole thing could've been handled better, he calls the entire thing a misunderstanding and says they don't want any bad blood with the Hornets organization.

Dorty is set to meet with arena security Saturday to work out their differences and says he looks forward to providing Honor Guard services to the team again in the future.

