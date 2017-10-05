Hornets' Nic Batum to miss at least six weeks with elbow injury

Nicolas Batum of the Charlotte Hornets drives on Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat during a game at American Airlines Arena on March 17, 2016 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that guard/forward Nicolas Batum is expected to miss a minimum of six to eight weeks with an elbow injury.

In a press release, the team said an MRI revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in Batum’s left elbow. Batum suffered the injury early in the first quarter of Charlotte’s preseason game against Detroit Wednesday night.

Doctors have not yet determined if Batum will require surgery to repair the torn ligament. Last season, Batum became the first Charlotte player to score over 1,000 points, grab 450 rebounds and collect 450 assists in a single season. Since joining the Hornets, Batum has averaged 15 points per game in 144 appearances.

© 2017 WCNC.COM