Julyan Stone realizes NBA dream with Hornets

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Tiny house community comes to Charlotte
-
Missing teen walks out of woods 11 days later
-
Tree crashes onto house after being cut down
-
How to cash in on 'Robocall' class-action suit
-
Wedding under the eclipse
-
Eclipse tourists make their way to SC
-
Man arrested at 'Silent Sam' rally on UNC campus
-
East Charlotte shooting under investigation
-
Loveland home dispute over garden decorations
More Stories
-
Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms move into the…Aug 23, 2017, 3:46 p.m.
-
Man fatally shot after dispute at east Charlotte…Aug 23, 2017, 4:23 a.m.
-
6-year-old girl found unconscious with rope around her neckAug 23, 2017, 3:13 p.m.