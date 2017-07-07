Michael Carter-Williams signs with Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard Michael Carter-Williams has signed a contract with the team for the 2017-18 season. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets formally announced Friday that 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams signed with the team.

According to team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported on July 1 that the contract is a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

Michael Carter-Williams and Charlotte agree to one-year, $2.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

Carter-Williams was selected No. 11 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft. In his first two seasons with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers put Carter-Williams in elite company, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to average 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds through their first two seasons.

"When I heard Charlotte was interested in me, I was really intrigued and really wanted to come here." - @MCW1 #BuzzCity — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 7, 2017

Carter-Williams appeared in 45 games with Chicago last season and averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. The Syracuse product has five career triple-doubles and 38 career double-doubles.

The Hornets announced that he will wear No. 10 next season.

