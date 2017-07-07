WCNC
Michael Carter-Williams signs with Hornets

Hornets guard Kemba Walker said he made it a point to encourage team management to sign free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams for this season.

Hank Lee , WCNC 12:04 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets formally announced Friday that 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams signed with the team.

According to team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported on July 1 that the contract is a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

Carter-Williams was selected No. 11 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft. In his first two seasons with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers put Carter-Williams in elite company, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to average 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds through their first two seasons.

Carter-Williams appeared in 45 games with Chicago last season and averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. The Syracuse product has five career triple-doubles and 38 career double-doubles.

The Hornets announced that he will wear No. 10 next season.

 

