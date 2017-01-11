'81 Clemson QB: We'd have beaten this Tigers team

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: John David Mercer, USA TODAY Sports, John David Mercer)

The starting quarterback on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team said he and his teammates would have done what Alabama on Monday night failed to do — beat the current Clemson Tigers.

“I believe we would have won," Homer Jordan, who in 1981 helped lead Clemson to its first national football championship, told USA TODAY Sports Tuesday by phone. “I believe in us and our team. It would be a heckuva battle, I’ll tell you that. Their defense is something else. But so was ours."

Jordan said the different styles of play would have tipped things in favor of the ’81 team over the current team, which on Monday won the school’s first national football championship since Jordan and his teammates beat Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl.





In '81, Jordan passed 1,680 and nine touchdowns for the season. By comparison, Deshaun Watson, who led the led the latest version of the Tigers, accumulated 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns.

“They play finesse football and we just kind of played real physical," Jordan said. “That was the era we were in. Just smashmouth. Guys back them got their heads knocked off. We could play that way."

Danny Ford, who coached the ’81 team, said he wouldn’t pick a winner between the Clemson teams of different eras.

“Oh, no, I’d have more sense than that,’’ Ford said. “This team was a pretty good football team but we were a pretty good football team too.’’

