Florida State named preseason favorite to win ACC crown

Florida State, led by quarterback Deondre Francois (pictured), was predicted by the media to win the 2017 ACC football championship. (Photo: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three years removed from their last ACC championship, Florida State was named the preseason favorite to reclaim the conference crown.

In a poll of 167 media members held at last week’s 2017 ACC Football Kickoff, the Seminoles received 118 votes to win the conference, a whopping 83 more than defending champion Clemson. FSU, who defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl to a cap a 10-3 season, will be led by starting quarterback Deondre Francois, who received the second-most votes to be named ACC Player of the Year in 2017.

Louisville star Lamar Jackson was picked to repeat at ACC Player of the Year with 113 votes. The defending Heisman Trophy winner blew away the competition in 2016 with 51 total touchdowns and over 5,000 combined yards.

The Miami Hurricanes, led by second-year head coach Mark Richt, were picked by ACC media to win their first ever Coastal division championship, which would set up a rematch between Sunshine State rivals in the ACC Championship Game on December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Florida State enters this season with 15 ACC championships, one behind all-time leader Clemson with 16. The Seminoles will welcome back 20 starters, as well as the return of defensive standout Derwin James, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury.

ACC Championship Poll

1. Florida State -- 118

2. Clemson -- 35

3. Louisville -- 7

4. Virginia Tech -- 3

5. Miami -- 3

6. Duke -- 1

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State -- 121

2. Clemson -- 37

3. Louisville -- 9

4. NC State

5. Wake Forest

6. Syracuse

7. Boston College

Coastal Division

1. Miami - 103

2. Virginia Tech -- 40

3. Georgia Tech -- 9

4. Pittsburgh -- 7

5. North Carolina -- 4

6. Duke -- 4

7. Virginia

© 2017 WCNC.COM