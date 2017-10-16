Rick Pitino fired by University of Louisville athletics board amid scandal

Feb 22, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

Rick Pitino's career at the University of Louisville is over.

The school's athletics board voted unanimously Monday to fire him as head coach of the Louisville men's basketball team.

Pitino, a Hall of Fame coach whose 2012-13 team won the NCAA national championship, had been suspended since Sept. 27 after an FBI investigation into "pay to play" recruiting schemes became public.

Pitino's name is not included in the federal criminal complaint that was released Sept. 26, but a Justice Department source confirmed to the Courier-Journal and USA TODAY that Pitino was the "Coach 2" listed in the report.

In an Oct. 3 letter that interim university President Greg Postel sent to Pitino, the school listed eight reasons why it was pursuing the termination of his contract.

Among them was an escort scandal in 2015 that could cause the team to lose its 2013 title. The NCAA's Committee on Infractions ruled in June that Louisville must repay shared NCAA Tournament revenue from the 2012-15 tournaments and vacate 123 wins.

Louisville is appealing that decision.

Pitino, who is the highest paid coach in basketball, makes nearly $7.8 million a year, according to USA Today's salary database. He has coached at the collegiate level at Boston University, Providence College, The University of Kentucky and Louisville. He also coached the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics in the NBA.

During his nearly 30-year coaching career, he has won 770 games at the college level, two national championships and made seven Final Fours. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

