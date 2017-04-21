USC Basketball Coaches Get Contract Extensions

Dawn Staley (left), Frank Martin (right) (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images, Kevin Jairaj)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved contract extensions for basketball coaches Dawn Staley and Frank Martin, who just finished leading their respective teams to the best seasons in school history.

The trustees approved the new terms at a meeting Friday afternoon in Columbia.

Staley will get a four-year extension, which mean she'll be under contract until March 31, 2025. She'll receive $2.1 million in her final year of the plan.

Martin is now under contract through 2023. The new contract increases his outside compensation, and under the deal, he would make $3.3 million in the final year.

USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner will also get a pay bump and an extension that take his salary up to $900,000, from the $737,000 he receives now. His new deal will expire in 2022.

In her nine years with USC, Staley has turned her team into a perennial title contender. They've won four consecutive SEC regular season championships, three straight SEC post-season titles, and won this past year's national championship, the first in school history.

They've also broken records for wins in a season and produced multiple All-Americans. Staley herself has been named the new coach of the U.S. women's national team, which means she'll coach that squad in the 2020 Olympics.

Martin is coming off his most successful season in his five years at Carolina. The team won its first NCAA Tournament game in 44 years, made it to the Final Four for the first time ever, and set a school record for wins in a season.

© 2017 WLTX-TV