Wake Forest coach: Lamar Jackson comment wasn't me

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Airius Moore (58) during the first quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Monday denied being the source of an anonymous quote that said Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson had "no shot" at playing in the NFL.

“I never said those things," Clawson told Scout.com's Wake Forest site after a preseason practice. "I have great respect for Lamar Jackson as a football player. I think he is one of the elite players not only in the ACC, but in the country."

Clawson said he was never contacted by the author of a Sports Illustrated story in January that quoted an anonymous ACC coach as saying, "Jackson has no shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. None. He can't make the throws and can't read coverages. He's not going to have a chance."

Jackson said during U of L's media day Saturday that he "heard (it was) the Wake Forest coach" that made the comments.

Clawson replied Monday, "I respect the way (Jackson) plays the quarterback position, and those comments in no way reflect the respect I have for him. I would never say that.”

Scout.com also reported that Wake Forest officials contacted U of L on Sunday to stress that Clawson was not the coach responsible.

