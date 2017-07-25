New study finds CTE in all but one of donated NFL players' brains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On this first day of training camp, a new, updated study is out that reinforces concerns about the dangers players face of suffering degenerative brain damage.

The study appears to indicate that the disease, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is more common than previously thought.

The updated study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at the brains of 111 former NFL players who had died.

They found CTE in 110 of those 111 brains.

CTE has been linked to repeated blows to the head.

Former NFL Pro-Bowler, Eugene Robinson, said concussions and CTE had become buzzwords around the League.

Robinson said the League is trying to mitigate the danger by changing the way a player tackles, using a shoulder instead of a helmet.

“If you hit a man in the head with your helmet now like I used to do back in the day, not only are you going to be fined, but you can get suspended for a year.”

Robinson has joined 3,000 other former NFL players taking part in cutting edge new Harvard research.

Already there have been Youth Leagues in the Carolinas that are trying to reduce the number of hits kids take.

Last Fall in Tega Cay, Tackle football was eliminated entirely.



