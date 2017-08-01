Newton a no-throw at Panthers practice

COURTESY: Jeremy Igo, Carolina Huddle. Panthers were cautious with Cam Newton after shoulder soreness on Tuesday. He did not throw at practice other than a few times with a trainer.

SPARTANBURG, S.C.- Less than one week after he threw at the Panthers first training camp practice, Cam Newton was back on the sidelines watching the other quarterbacks take most of the snaps.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Newton had some lingering soreness on Tuesday.

“He started warming up this morning and said he still felt a little sore. So we figured why push it, why have him throw with a sore arm and make it even sorer. We thought it would be better not to have him throw,” Rivera said.

Newton was seen tossing the ball with a trainer at a short distance at the beginning of practice, but during team drills and the rest of the workout he only handed the ball off. The Panthers will determine his status for the rest of the week’s practices after further evaluation.

“We’ll see. He’ll visit with his trainers, get some treatment and stuff like that and we’ll just know. But again, it made no sense to have him throw with a sore shoulder,” Rivera explained.

Newton had surgery late March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. As expected, Rivera said the quarterback wanted to throw Tuesday.

“It’s just one of those things that we have to be smart about. Again, it’s just being cautious,” Rivera said.

While Newton watched more than he had the last week, Captain Munnerlyn was in full pads for the first time since suffering a strained hamstring and participated in individual drills.

“It was good to see him out there. Hopefully we’ll get him out on the football field taking regular reps,” Rivera said.

The Panthers return to practice Wednesday at 9:25 A.M. at Wofford.

