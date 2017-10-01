Cam Newton became the Carolina Panthers' all-time leader in QB wins on Sunday with the team's 33-30 victory over the New England Patriots on the road.
Newton notched his 54th win, passing Jake Delhomme, who won 53 games for the franchise from 2003-09.
Newton's day started poorly, with an interception, but he finished 22-of-29 with 316 yards and three touchdowns through the air, in addition to a rushing touchdown.
The rushing touchdown was the 50th of Newton's career, moving him into second place among NFL players in rushing touchdowns since 2011, behind Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
Running back Jonathan Stewart also became the franchise's all-time rushing leader during the game.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs