The No. 1 overall pick in 2011, Cam Newton is the only NFL MVP in Panthers history and quickly cemented his status as one of the most gifted athletes in football history. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cam Newton became the Carolina Panthers' all-time leader in QB wins on Sunday with the team's 33-30 victory over the New England Patriots on the road.

Newton notched his 54th win, passing Jake Delhomme, who won 53 games for the franchise from 2003-09.

Newton's day started poorly, with an interception, but he finished 22-of-29 with 316 yards and three touchdowns through the air, in addition to a rushing touchdown.

The rushing touchdown was the 50th of Newton's career, moving him into second place among NFL players in rushing touchdowns since 2011, behind Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Running back Jonathan Stewart also became the franchise's all-time rushing leader during the game.

