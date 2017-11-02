Deshaun Watson out for season with torn ACL

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches the game from the sidelines during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Texans have now lost JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Deshaun Watson for the season. That is some terrible injury luck. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

Watson reportedly suffered the injury on a non-contact play during practice.

After making his debut in the team's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, Watson has been one of the NFL's most dynamic players. The rookie out of Clemson has recorded 21 total touchdowns in eight games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards.

The Texans host Indianapolis Sunday in AFC South action.

© 2017 WCNC.COM