WCNC
Close

Deshaun Watson out for season with torn ACL

Hank Lee , WCNC 5:26 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Watson reportedly suffered the injury on a non-contact play during practice.

After making his debut in the team's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, Watson has been one of the NFL's most dynamic players. The rookie out of Clemson has recorded 21 total touchdowns in eight games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards. 

The Texans host Indianapolis Sunday in AFC South action. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories