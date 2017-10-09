Legendary NFL QB Y.A. Tittle dies at 90

Y.A. Tittle looking at a photo of his younger self during his playing days. (Photo: WWL-TV)

Y.A. Tittle, former LSU and NFL quarterback who played 17 seasons in the pros, has died at the age of 90, LSU Deputy Director of Athletics, Verge Ausberry told The New Orleans Advocate Monday.

Tittle quarterbacked the Tigers for two seasons, running the T-formation, and leading LSU to a record of 16-3-1 during those two seasons.

In the pros, Tittle once threw for 505 yards and 7 touchdowns in a single game - lofty numbers even by today's pass-happy standard.

Tittle led the New York Giants to 3 consecutive division titles from 1961 to 1963, but alas, Tittle never played on a championship team.

