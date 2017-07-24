1-on-1 with Ron Rivera, Looking Back

NBC Charlotte’s Kelsey Riggs sat down with Carolina Panthers’ Head Coach Ron Rivera as he takes a look back on 2016, talks about the one game that he thinks changed the course of their season, and why he thinks this offseason will make next year even better.

WCNC 10:45 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

