Cam Newton clears Instagram account

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton hasn’t gotten totally off social media, but his Instagram account got a major update this weekend.

Newton’s account, which has four million followers was wiped clean on Sunday. All of the previous posts on Newton’s account were deleted.

Photo via Cam Newton's public Instagram account.

He still follows three other accounts: his production company, his food truck company and his foundation.

The only thing still on Newton’s account is a link to an app called “I Post My Way,” an app that was released in September of 2016 that allows users to create their own customized keyboard converter like the one Newton uses in his posts.

Newton’s Twitter and Facebook accounts are still active.

On Saturday he posted on Twitter about his new Un1ted As One leadership group taking place this weekend in Charlotte. On Sunday, he posted an update on the second day of the program to Facebook.

1NSP1RED by these great & diverse young leaders. This wknd we talk, ask & learn abt each other. Despite any differences we are #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/O1mSegahzN — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 13, 2018

