Cam Newton named USA TODAY's 'Most Overrated Athlete' of 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 2016 was a rough year on the field for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

After leading his team to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl 50 appearance, Newton laid claim to the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Unfortunately for Cam, that’s where the ride came to a screeching halt. The Denver defense harassed Newton and the Panthers to claim the championship, sending Carolina into a tailspin that lingered throughout the following season.

After a disappointing season, Newton was named the Most Overrated Athlete of 2016 by USA TODAY Sports.

“Newton is still the best-dancing quarterback of the NFL, maybe the best NFL dancer of all-time. He’s also the most overrated of 2016.

“His critics were muffled in 2015 when Newton dabbed his way to the NFL MVP award and to the Super Bowl, where, oddly enough, his descent began. His sub-par performance in the Super Bowl continued through the 2016 season, during which Newton’s production and the Panthers’ fortunes have plummeted.”

Newton’s 2016 season has seen him experience a career-low in completion percentage (52.7) and he’s currently tied for his lowest total of passing touchdowns in a season with 18. He’s also rushed for just half as many touchdowns as he did during his MVP season.





