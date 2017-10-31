Cam Newton reacts to Benjamin trade: 'Some things you will never understand!'

(Photo: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Consider Cam Newton among those confused by the Kelvin Benjamin trade.

The 2015 NFL MVP posted a photo of himself and Benjamin, as well as former teammate Joe Webb, on Instagram Tuesday night with the caption “Some things you will never understand!”

šömëthįñgš ÿöü wįll NËVËR üñdërštâñd❗️ DÅMN į M1$$ MŸ DØGš❗️ #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Benjamin was traded to Buffalo Tuesday in exchange for two draft picks. He’ll join former Panthers Webb and Mike Tolbert, as well as head coach Sean McDermott, who was the defensive coordinator in Carolina from 2011-2016.

After last Sunday’s win against Tampa Bay, Newton was complimentary of Benjamin, who was playing his first game in the state of Florida after the death of his mother.

“He’s a person that’s an unbelievable teammate. He comes to work each and every day,” Newton said. “He may not be the talkative person all the time, but I guarantee you, when you want people in your foxhole, Kelvin Benjamin is the person that you want.”

Benjamin was the Panthers’ first round draft pick in 2014 and set several franchise rookie records that year. He missed the team’s run to Super Bowl 50 with a torn ACL in 2015, but returned last season. Through eight games, he had two touchdowns on 32 receptions.

