Cam Newton shares rare photo of daughter

(Photo: Cam Newton's Instagram)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton gave fans a rare glimpse of his daughter with a photo posted to his Instagram account Monday.

Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their daughter and second child, Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton, back in February. Since her birth, Cam has only shared one picture of his little girl on Instagram before Monday's post.

Newton posted the photo with the Jay-Z quote, "Look, I apologize, often womanize, took for my daughter to be born to see through a woman's eyes."

The star quarterback's parents told NBC Charlotte in December that their son and longtime girlfriend were expecting.

"We're excited," Cecil Newton said.

Sovereign is little sister to Cam and Kia's firstborn, Chosen.

