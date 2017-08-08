Cam Newton to miss Panthers preseason opener

WCNC
Panthers fans got their first taste of this year's team during the first day of training camp at Wofford College Tuesday.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – In a move that isn’t totally surprising, Ron Rivera announced that Cam Newton will not play in the Panthers’ preseason opener vs Houston Wednesday.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and later confirmed by the Panthers. Newton hasn't thrown fully since the first week of training camp. 

Veteran backup Derek Anderson will get the start for the Panthers as they host the Texans at Bank of America Stadium. As for Newton, he spent part of Tuesday throwing with rookie receiver Curtis Samuel at training camp. His status for future preseason games remains unknown at this time. The 2015 NFL MVP had offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff he suffered last season against San Diego. 

