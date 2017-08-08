Cam Newton to miss Panthers preseason opener

(Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – In a move that isn’t totally surprising, Ron Rivera announced that Cam Newton will not play in the Panthers’ preseason opener vs Houston Wednesday.

Obviously no surprise, but Ron Rivera confirms that Cam Newton won't play tomorrow. Derek Anderson will start. — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) August 8, 2017

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and later confirmed by the Panthers. Newton hasn't thrown fully since the first week of training camp.

Cam Newton is not expected to play in Carolina’s preseason opener Weds night, but is expected to play at some point in preseason, per source — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2017

Veteran backup Derek Anderson will get the start for the Panthers as they host the Texans at Bank of America Stadium. As for Newton, he spent part of Tuesday throwing with rookie receiver Curtis Samuel at training camp. His status for future preseason games remains unknown at this time. The 2015 NFL MVP had offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff he suffered last season against San Diego.

