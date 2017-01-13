Charlotte native Wilks named Panthers defensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks, the team’s assistant head coach, as defensive coordinator following the departure of Sean McDermott.

Wilks, who was been the Panthers’ secondary coach since 2012, is a Charlotte native and graduate of West Charlotte High School. His predecessor McDermott left to become head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Under Wilks’ leadership, the Panthers ranked second in the NFL with 17 interceptions last year. During their run to Super Bowl 50, the Panthers led the league in picks with 24.

Since Wilks became the team’s defensive backs coach, Carolina has had a league-leading 13 interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Wilks began his coaching career in Charlotte at Johnson C. Smith University in 1995. He then made multiple stops in the NCAA ranks before joining the Chicago Bears in 2008. He joined Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, then a defensive coordinator, in San Diego prior to the 2009 season.

