Frustrated Panthers fans start GoFundMe page calling for coach's job

(Photo: West, Evan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It doesn't take a hall of fame football coach or a fantasy football geek to tell you this year's Carolina Panthers this doesn't resemble the 2015 Super Bowl squad.

While the boo birds have made appearance, the fans have taken their frustration to the internet to voice their disapproval of the Panthers' offensive coordinator, Mike Shula.

A GoFundMe page has been started, raising funds to fly a banner that reads "Fire Mike Shula" when the Panthers host the Falcons November 5.

The Panthers are 19th overall in scoring offense and while they have failed to light up the scoreboard, fans have lit up the keyboard, leaving a blaze of brazen behavior even calling for Shula to get fired.

"Seems a little over the top," said one Panthers fan.

A sentiment shared by many.

"I don't think it's just one person," another person said of the offensive woes that plague the Panthers.

This isn't just about money, people have actually signed online petitions, one garnering more than 2,000 signatures.

Former Panthers player and current radio analyst Eugene Robinson weighed in on the fans' criticism.

"Slow your roll a little bit," he said.

Robinson threw the flag on the firing talk, saying the three turnovers in Sunday's loss to Chicago weren't Shula's fault.

"Before those two interceptions, Coach Shula was calling plays that marched the team down to the 25-yard line," Robinson said. "I think this may be a little unfair about people calling for Coach Shula."

© 2017 WCNC.COM