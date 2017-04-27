Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey: 'There's so much value there'

Stanford Cardinal running back Christian McCaffrey (5) carries the ball against the USC Trojans during a NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the eighth pick of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers knew there was no way they could pass on Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, is a Swiss army knife on the field, with his ability to catch passes from the backfield, rush the ball, and return kicks on special teams. During his sophomore season in 2015, he was named the AP College Football Player of the Year and was runner-up to Heisman winner Derek Henry.

McCaffrey holds the NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a season, tallying 3,864 yards in 2015.

The newest Panther also released a thank you to Panthers fans via The Players’ Tribune Thursday night.

“I cannot wait to get out there,” McCaffrey said. “I appreciate you accepting me into the organization.

“To the coaches, to the players, I promise, man, every single day I’ll work as hard as I can to y’all win games. Keep pounding, let’s go win some football games.”

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman offered the highest praise of McCaffrey after his selection of the versatile back.

“He has elite skills in terms of running, his vision, his run patience, his receiving skills, and he can step on the gas pedal,” said Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman. “And on top of that, he’s a big-time punt returner.

“There’s so much value there. He’s a guy we targeted and we were hoping to get him.”

