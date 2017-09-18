Greg Olsen has surgery on broken foot

Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) walks on crutches after an injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Monday afternoon that Greg Olsen had surgery on his broken foot, but would not speculate on how long the three-time Pro Bowl tight end would be out.

Olsen suffered a fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for a while. Olsen has never missed a game due to injury.



"I haven't missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it sucks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been," said Olsen Sunday, who was in a boot after the game.



Olsen is the first NFL tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.



He felt "something pop" in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Rapoport said this is not a season ending injury.

