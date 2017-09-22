Greg Olsen swings by Panthers practice with cast on foot

(Photo: Panthers Instagram)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Greg Olsen swung by the Panthers practice Friday and the sweet moment was all caught on camera.

The Carolina Panthers shared pictures of Olsen with a cast on his foot being warmly greeted by quarterback Cam Newton. The photos showed the two sharing a hug and a chat.

(Photo: Panthers Instagram)

(Photo: Panthers Instagram)

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera first announced in a press conference last week that Olsen had surgery on his broken foot, but would not speculate on how long the three-time Pro Bowl tight end would be out.

Olsen suffered a fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for a while. Olsen has never missed a game due to injury.

(Photo: Panthers Instagram)





"I haven't missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it sucks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been," said Olsen Sunday, who was in a boot after the game.



Olsen is the first NFL tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.



He felt "something pop" in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Rapoport said this is not a season ending injury.

© 2017 WCNC.COM