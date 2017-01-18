Greg Olsen talks carpool and coaching youth sports

Greg Olsen (WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Between preparing to play in the Pro Bowl and racking up more than one million votes for the Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge, tight end Greg Olsen has spent his time like hundreds of other moms and dads: in the carpool line.

"The first couple days my kids would jump out and they (teachers) would be like, 'oh, we weren't expecting you. We didn't notice the car.'

Yeah, dad's picking up a couple of the carpool trips," Olsen said with a smile.

He is also spending his time watching his kids play on the hardwoods.

"Now my oldest son is playing basketball," Olsen said.

He explained it's just as chaotic as it was watching his 5-year-old and 4-year-old on the baseball field.

"It's mass chaos at all times," Olsen said.

While he may be a professional athlete, he admits watching his kids play is tough.

"It's a little stressful to watch," he admitted.

He was the coach when his kids played baseball, and in the fall, he was the coach of flag football with his dad.

"Six- and 7-year-old flag football. That was interesting," Olsen said. "We had a blast. I sat out the winter and I'll pick back up in the spring for baseball."

At 6'5", Olsen is hard to miss out on the fields. Many times he's surrounded by fans looking to say hello, especially after being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year and winning the charity challenge.

As part of the Man of the Year campaign, the NFL and presenting sponsor Nationwide opened the second Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge. The rules are simple: Fans are encouraged to post on social media using their favorite nominee’s hashtag. The player with the most hashtag mentions will win an extra $25,000 to his charity of choice.

"We were at the mall and every single person that came up was like, 'I voted for you, I tweeted for you, I Instagrammed, I put it on Facebook.' I mean, it was incredible."

Thanks to the power of Panthers fans worldwide, and a few celebrity endorsements, Olsen tallied north of 1 million votes. Included in Olsen’s camp: Entertainers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and William Shatner and NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"It's very humbling and something that we're very grateful for and we take a lot of pride in," Olsen said.

The money raised will benefit the HEARTest Yard.

In 2013, Olsen created the HEARTest Yard Fund after a routine exam of his unborn son T.J. revealed the infant suffered from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a congenital defect marked by an underdeveloped left ventricle and aorta. The charity works in conjunction with Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte to provide families of babies affected by congenital heart disease with a multitude of services.

Olsen and his family will fly to Florida on Friday ahead of the Pro Bowl.

"My entire family will be going down to Orlando on Tuesday. The kids are excited being in Disney World," Olsen said.

From Orlando, Olsen will fly to Houston where he will attend the NFL Honors.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors. The special airs on February 4, the night before the Super Bowl.

"It's a tremendous honor," Olsen said of the nomination. "I was fortunate to not only play in Chicago and understand kind of what the Payton family and Walter what he specifically meant not only as a player but as a personality, as a philanthropist in the Chicago land area."

