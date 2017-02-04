Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning named co-winners of NFL Man of the Year

HOUSTON, Tex. – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning were named co-winners of the 2016 NFL Man of the Year Award, topping Panthers tight end Greg Olsen at Saturday night's NFL Honors in Houston.

Fitzgerald and Manning will both have a total of $1 million donated in their name, with $500,000 going to the charity of their choice. The additional $500,000 will go towards supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all 32 NFL markets.

We have Co-Winners for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 🏅



A Warm Congratulations to Larry Fitzgerald & Eli Manning! #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/OQXiMBeaYL — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2017

Olsen also had $125,000 donated to the charity of his choice and a $125,000 donation in his name to expand Character Playbook.

In January, Olsen earned $25,000 to his Receptions for Research Foundation. Olsen and his wife Kara also made a $25,000 donation to Levine Children’s Hospital after he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year charity Challenge. Olsen won the award by gathering the most mentions of his player-specific hashtag on social media, thanks in large part to some help from celebrities William Shatner and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Olsen’s contributions off the field were matched by his stellar on-field performance despite a losing season for the Panthers. Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.





