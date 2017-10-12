Luke Kuechly being evaluated for possible concussion

(Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced Thursday.

Kuechly exited Thursday night’s home game against Philadelphia in the second quarter with an injury. He was later taken to the locker room for evaluation and did not return.

Kuechly missed the last six games of last season with a concussion he suffered against New Orleans. The infamous moment was forever ingrained into football fans’ memory as the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year was carted off while sobbing uncontrollably. Kuechly also missed three games in 2015 with a concussion.

An update on Kuechly’s condition was not provided by the team.

