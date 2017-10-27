Luke Kuechly clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs Tampa Bay

(Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, the team announced Friday.

Kuechly, who suffered an injury two weeks ago during a game against Philadelphia, sat out the Panthers’ 17-3 loss at Chicago with a concussion. It is the third time in the last three seasons he’s missed time due to a head injury.

According to Panthers team reporter Bill Voth, Kuechly is expected to start Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Kicker Graham Gano is also expected to play Sunday after missing Friday's practice. Head coach Ron Rivera said Gano has some kind of flu and he was held out of practice as a precaution to not spread the illness. The Panthers signed kicker Roberto Aguayo to the practice squad as an emergency option if Gano can't play Sunday.

