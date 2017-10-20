Luke Kuechly ruled out vs Chicago

Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers talks with a official during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers linebacker has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago, the team announced Friday.

Kuechly remains in the NFL concussion protocol after leaving the first half of last week’s loss to Philadelphia with an injury. Head coach Ron Rivera that Kuechly, who was at practice later in the week, was progressing in the protocol.

RR says Kuechly progressing through protocol. As long as he's healthy and ready to roll will be good to go next week- but will see dr. Mon — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) October 20, 2017

Kuechly missed six games last season with a concussion despite being cleared by a neurologist after sitting out three games. Rivera said the doctors are treating Kuechly as they did in the past.

“The approach will never be different,” Rivera said Wednesday. “He’ll be in the protocol until the doctors tell me otherwise. And then we’ll make decisions based on that.”

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and kicker Graham Gano are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Benjamin tweaked his knee in practice this week, but is expected to play Sunday. Rivera is also hopeful that center Ryan Kalil plays for the first time since opening day vs San Francisco.

According to Panthers team reporter Bryan Strickland, safety Kurt Coleman is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday. Coleman has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

