Luke Kuechly stars in Campbell's Soup ad

(Photo: YouTube screenshot)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers star Luke Kuechly is considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

He’s a monster on the field, and a friendly, fan-favorite off of it. The combination makes him an ideal spokesman for just about any product.

This season, Kuechly signed an endorsement deal for Campbell’s Soup.

Kuechly is one of three NFL stars representing Campbell’s new soup. The ad campaign celebrates the everyday guy and his everyday hustle.

“Their idea is, we fill in while you fill up,” Kuechly said.

Kuechly fills in for a 3 a.m. feeding, relieving the dad of his duty to give him a few minutes to fill up with a bowl of soup.

“You walk in, and you see a stranger holding your two kids while your husband is eating soup…” Kuechly said. “We kind of got ourselves in a little trouble, when we mouthed off to the mom a little bit.”

Sometimes it’s hard being a mom and it’s hard being an NFL linebacker, but it’s no cakewalk delivering lines when the film is rolling either.

“Oh yeah, a lot of times, they do so many takes at it that you’re going to mess up at some point,” Kuechly said. “A lot of times I’ll talk to myself through the lines. They got all of that on camera.”

A veteran linebacker, and now a veteran endorser. Kuechly says he’s learned one lesson that sticks out.

“Nothing escapes those places,” Kuechly said. “That’s what you have to realize when you’re there [on set]. Someone is always watching. Someone is always listening too.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM