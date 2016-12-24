Luke Kuechly to miss Atlanta game

Luke Kuechly will miss Sunday's home finale against the Atlanta Falcons despite being cleared by the NFL concussion protocol. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been ruled out for Sunday’s home regular season finale against Atlanta.

The team announced the decision around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Sunday’s game will be the fifth consecutive contest the All-Pro linebacker will have missed after suffering a concussion in Week 11 vs New Orleans. Kuechly missed three games while being in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Kuechly was cleared prior to the Panthers’ game at Washington, but did not play.

Head coach Ron Rivera has said the team would weigh the pros and cons of playing Kuechly as the team clings to its slim playoff hopes.

