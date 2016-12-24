Olsen sets NFL record vs Falcons

Photo by Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen made his mark on NFL history Sunday.

With a reception in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Entering Sunday’s game, Olsen had 992 yards on 71 receptions with three touchdowns. He was named to the 2017 NFC Pro Bowl roster earlier this week, along with teammates Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Mike Tolbert.

Olsen is also nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Copyright 2016 WCNC