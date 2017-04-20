Panthers 2017 schedule released

Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) celebrates with outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the trophy presentation after defeating the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship football game held at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NFL released the 2017 schedule Thursday night, and the Carolina Panthers will play two games in primetime.

Carolina plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football and then the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

For this season's home opener, the Panthers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 17.

Complete Panthers schedule (home games in bold):

Sunday, September 10 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 17 vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13 vs. Miami Dolphins 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 11 -- Bye

Sunday, November 26 at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17 vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET

Preseason Schedule

Wednesday, August 9 vs. Houston Texans, 7:30 p.m .

. Saturday, August 19 at Tennessee Titans, 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 24, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 31, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

The dates & times for the preseason schedule have been finalized



More Info » https://t.co/hZVqJtQ9rM pic.twitter.com/iVZDQQUPL4 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 20, 2017

