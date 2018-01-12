Panthers announce new offensive coordinator

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Norv Turner watches warmups before the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2014 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE -- Norv Turner is the new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Friday.

Turner, 65, replaces Mike Shula, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons with Carolina, including five as offensive coordinator.

Turner inherits an offense that includes 2015 league MVP Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen. The Panthers finished 12th in the league scoring in 2017, but ranked 28th in passing.

Turner coached 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator. As offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (1991-93), he helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII

Turner most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. In 2015, Turner’s offense ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing as Adrian Peterson led the NFL in rushing (1,485 yards) and the Vikings finished with an 11-5 record and the NFC North title. The Vikings were also the least-penalized offensive unit in the league and had the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league.

